The owners of Wisbech Gun and Tackle Shop are proud to say they supply a four-times world champion with fishing bait.

“Apparently our hemp seed is the best around,” says Paddy, who runs the Market Place shop with his wife Sharon.

“So we must be doing something right.”

The couple believe on of the reasons their customers stay loyal to them is because they always have a laugh and a joke when they visit the shop.

Paddy said: “Our customers like the banter and the fact we’re a good, old fashioned fishing tackle shop.

“Customers can come in for a browse, get some advice on the gear we have and chat about the fishing in the area.

“You can ask anything about carp, coarse or pike fishing - we have that expertise, experience and knowledge.”

He added: “And that’s what you get when you choose to shop local.”

After opening the shop, they recently introduced air rifles that must be bought from a registered dealer.

Sharon said: “It starts to get quiet for us this time of year, but this year has been a strange one.

“The rivers were closed for fishing between March and June 16. Usually between April and May, anyone who enjoys fishing is getting their gear ready.

“The lots of the shops opened the day before the rivers reopened - and it was manic.

“Everyone wanted to get back out there, and we were up and down like yo-yos.

But it was great to be back and see everyone again, we had all missed each other.”

The couple also said they had noticed it has been quite challenging to get some items of stock in. In particular, items from countries further afield such as China.

Paddy said: “That’s clearly because of the pandemic.”

And he finished with some words of experience on how to treat customers.

He said: “The most important thing when working with the public is to be polite.

“Don’t rush in with anyone, make them feel at ease and welcome.

“That’s what we do - and it works just fine for us.”

He added: “We just speak to people in exactly the same way we would like to be spoken to.”

Visit Wisbech Gun and Tackle Shop at 43 Market Place, Wisbech.