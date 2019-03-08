Children put safety first at Wisbech fire station workshops

Hundreds of primary school children learnt safety skills as part of a series of interactive workshops held at Wisbech Fire Station.

Pupils from 16 schools in and around Wisbech took part in the Safety Zone which ran from June 24 to 28, and teaches children how to stay safe at home and in the community.

This year's lessons included what to do if there is a fire in your home, the best ways to help someone struggling in water, staying safe in cars, coping with bullying and how to identify and report anti-social behaviour.

PCSO Dave Russ, who delivered a session on anti-social behaviour, said: "The Safety Zone events continue to be huge success.

"The workshops offer valuable life skills to our young people in a fun and interactive way, helping them to protect themselves and their families too."

The Safety Zone is a Fenland Community Safety Partnership project which has been running for more than 10 years. It is organised by Fenland District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council with help from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and Wood Green Animal Shelter.

Schools in attendance were:

- Elm Road Wisbech

- Orchard School Wisbech

- Peckover School Wisbech

- Ramnoth Road Wisbech

- St Peters School Wisbech

- Friday Bridge School

- Elm Village School

- Leverington Village School

- Kinderley School Tydd St Giles

- Murrow Village School

- Parson Drove School

- Gorefield School

- Beaupre School Outwell

- Meadowgate School

- Wisbech St Mary School