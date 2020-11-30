Gallery

Thousands tune in to watch Wisbech light up in run-up to Christmas

Wisbech broadcast their virtual Christmas lights switch-on event on YouTube, which attracted thousands of viewers as the town aims to be seen in a positive light. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Over 4,000 people tuned in to see Wisbech light up in the run-up to Christmas as the town held its virtual switch-on event.

Wisbech Town Council compiled a series of readings and performances from councillors and some of the town’s arts organisations, broadcast on their YouTube channel.

The event also included a countdown to the switch-on featuring mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Aigars Balsevics, during the festive bonanza on Sunday, November 29.

Cllr Sam Hoy, leader of Wisbech Town Council who also heads the council’s community events and festivals committee, could not be more pleased with how the event planned out.

“We could not hold a public event and it was nice to put something on,” she said.

“We wanted the video to be professional-looking as it’s a big event for the town, and wanted to cheer people up as they may be feeling down.”

There were appearances from Santa Claus himself and music from singer Aaron Bolton, while the LEADA Cambs CIC group, LJ’s Dance Academy and the Black Panthers dance group also performed during the hour-long spectacular.

Cllr Steve Tierney was on hand to read an extract from The Story of Santa’s Beard, Viva la Voce covered a rendition of ‘Times Like These’ by the Foo Fighters and comedian Jimmy Cricket provided some words of wisdom.

Nine Lives Theatre Company were present, too, and Cllr Hoy believes getting several arts organisations involved may have lifted their morale.

“There are a lot of arts organisations desperate to do things and it’s nice for them to be supported, given they have not been allowed to meet,” she said.

Pictures of the streets of Wisbech could be seen being illuminated at the end of the film, including the town’s controversial Christmas tree, which was gifted from Peterborough.

Although not all residents support the structure, Cllr Hoy feels that it helps shine the town in a positive light amid uncertain times.

“I think the film was really good and the feedback has been really positive,” she added.

“It’s disappointing people are still calling it a hand-me-down tree, but I think it’s wonderful.

“I think it looks great. Why do people need to analyse where we got it from? It looks absolutely beautiful when it’s lit up. It shows Wisbech in a positive light.”

If you have any pictures of your Christmas lights switched on at home in Wisbech or surrounding areas, let us know by sending them to Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

