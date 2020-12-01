Gallery

Wisbech lights up in run-up to Christmas

Wisbech broadcast their virtual Christmas lights switch-on event on YouTube, which attracted thousands of viewers as the town aims to be seen in a positive light. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech held its virtual Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday.

The town council compiled a series of readings and performances broadcast on their YouTube channel.

Council leader Sam Hoy said: “We could not hold a public event and it was nice to put something on.

“We wanted the video to be professional-looking as it’s a big event for the town, and wanted to cheer people up as they may be feeling down.”

There was music from singer Aaron Bolton, while the LEADA Cambs CIC group, LJ’s Dance Academy and the Black Panthers dance group took part whilst comedian Jimmy Cricket provided some words of wisdom.

Nine Lives Theatre Company were present, too. The video included the town’s controversial Christmas tree, which was gifted from Peterborough.

Cllr Hoy said: “It’s disappointing people still call it a hand-me-down tree, but I think it’s wonderful”.

See the town’s controversial Christmas tree,a gift from Peterborough.

