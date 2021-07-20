Published: 3:45 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM July 20, 2021

Slade one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock Festival on August 8 - Credit: Slade

The organisers of WisBEACH Rock Festival say they are monitoring government advice on whether coronavirus measures will need to be in place for the event next month.

SLADE – who rose to prominence during the 70s glam rock era – are the headline act for the free event on August 8.

It will be held in the Town Park between 11am and 8pm.

Details have not been released about any Covid measures, but organisers Wisbech Town Council say it will be held in line with government guidance.

Town clerk Terry Jordan said: “We continue to monitor the Government’s advice and guidance in relation to outdoor public events…

“...[we] will act in a way, in the delivery of this event, which does not compromise public safety.”

Ten acts are listed in the line-up for the main stage, and eight bands and artists will perform on the second stage which is dedicated to local talent.

There will be a variety of stalls ranging from charity fundraising activities to festival-themed vendors offering glitter body art, braiding and jewellery.

Volunteer stewards are being recruited for the event and anyone interested in joining should contact the town council for more details.

There are also spaces for stall holders.

As well as the live music, there will be also be food vendors and a part of the park will be sectioned off for the family activities.

Cllr Samantha Hoy, Chairman of the Festivals and Events Committee, said: “Because coronavirus prevented us from organising our really popular WisBEACH Day in June, we still wanted to do something along those lines [for families]...”

The Beach area will have a sandpit, donkey rides, children’s funfair rides as well as entertainment.