Published: 12:23 PM July 4, 2021 Updated: 12:49 PM July 4, 2021

Slade one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock festival on August 8 - Credit: Slade

Wisbech is keeping everything crossed ahead of lockdown being lifted on July 19 that will enable a massive summer celebration to go ahead on August 8.

Finishing touches are being put to WisBEACH Rock Festival with the town council agreeing earlier this year to merge two previously occasions into one gigantic post lockdown extravaganza.

Iconic pop group Slade is on the bill together with numerous tribute bands including Blondie and Abba.

There are also performers offering mixed classic rock covers and original material and The John Noakes Experience, a hard-hitting rock n roll band.

And the whole event is free beginning in Wisbech Park at 11am and a full nine hours of entertainment to follow.

The event has captured the imagination of the town, one excited supporter explaining on Facebook that “I'm gonna go and sit in the park now until the 8th August.

“I'm literally that excited. Lucky us!”

John Noakes Experience one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock festival on August 8 - Credit: John Noakes Experience

The event has been underwritten by Wisbech Town Council and organised through a subcommittee.

Councillor David Oliver told the subcommittee recently that he had attended a meeting of the local safety advisory group (SAG) to present the event management plan for WisBEACH Rock Festival.

He said it was on the basis the event could happen without any requirement for social distancing by those attending.

Cllr Oliver told colleagues that members of the SAG had applauded the town council for organising the events given that many groups had decided, months ago, to cancel almost if not all events for 2021.

Walkway one of the main attractions at WisBEACH Rock festival on August 8 - Credit: Owen Clarke

The meeting noted that “obviously, if any social-distancing restrictions were to still be in place on August 8, the council would need to assess (prior to that date) the impact of such restrictions upon how/if the event could take place”.

Committee chair Cllr Sam Hoy said the council had “invited expressions of interest” from people or companies which would be interested in providing a beer tent and a beach bar.

As a result, one expression of interest had been received, who will be offered the contract.

The council is also going ahead with Christmas Lights switch-on event on Sunday November 28.

And they’ve pencilled in a ‘street party’ for June 3, 2022, to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.