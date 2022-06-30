Wisbech family discover 'ultimate side hustle'

A Wisbech family, who have been hit hard by the cost of living crisis, have discovered the "ultimate side-hustle".

As a result, they will be featured on ITV's Tonight show, at 8:30pm this evening (Thursday, June 30).

Malcolm Baker, 48, suffers from a painful, degenerative spinal disease, meaning that he cannot work and struggles to produce any income.

However, the former Blackheath and Saracens rugby player has discovered RentMy; a rental platform allowing the user to rent out anything that they own.

As part of ITV's Tonight show, RentMy founder Tom West visited Mr Baker, to demonstrate how he could earn more money from his belongings.

The episode will be named "Side Hustles: How to Earn More Money!".

Mr Baker said: "I’m feeling positive.

"Life has changed massively for me in the last few years.

"I’ve gone from playing and coaching high-level rugby to being a wheelchair user.

"It’s hard for me to get a regular job because there are days that I just can’t get out.

"Even working from home is hard sometimes, because my hands are too painful to type.

“Having Tom here was a revelation.

"He rummaged through our shed and pulled out a leaf blower, power tools and even a hot tub, that we use maybe once a year.

"These things are literally sat there gathering dust when they could be bringing in vital extra funds for us.

"It gives me a chance to provide for my family, something I can actively do to support them.

"I’ll use it the other way around too – I can rent things I only need occasionally rather than having to shell out for new stuff.”

RentMy founder Tom West added: "Everyone is feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis, it’s a worrying time, with real fears around how we’re going to feed our families and heat our homes.

“It was fantastic to be a part of ITVs Side Hustle programme, and to spotlight how we can help so many people unlock the value in their unused items.

“When you sell an item, you permanently lose access to it. By renting it out, over the course of a year you could earn two or three times the value of the item – and you still have it!”