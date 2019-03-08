Lifesaving defibrillator donated by Ian and Evelyn Duffy to Alan Hudson centre in Wisbech in memory of their daughter Suzanne

Ian and Evelyn Duffy donate a defibrillator to the Alan Hudson Centre, Wisbech, in memory of their daughter Suzanne. Front row: Evelyn Duffy, Michelle Knight and Ian Duffy. Back row: from left: Claire Walpole, Alison Strickle, Barry Ward, Sarah-Jayne Danks, and Judi Duffy. Picture; DUFFY FAMILY Archant

Lifesaving equipment has been donated by Ian and Evelyn Duffy in memory of their daughter Suzanne, who died in 2005 from SADS.

The family were keen to donate a defibrillator to the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre at North Cambs Hospital where Michelle Knight, their eldest daughter, is matron.

The centre currently uses an alternate defibrillator based at North Cambs Hospital, but having their own will reduce valuable time needed to access this life saving equipment in the event of an emergency.

Supported by the national cardiac charity, SADS UK, Mr and Mrs Duffy have raised awareness of SADS, together with funds to install lifesaving defibrillators in their community.

For a number of years the founder of SADS UK, Anne Jolly joined scores of people at charity events hosted by Ian and Evelyn. Their son Steven played drums in the group, "The Locals", as they paid tribute to Suzanne who died prematurely of SADS.

Band members gave freely of their time, as did Ian and Evelyn who hosted the event in a marquee at their home in Wisbech, providing a buffet and barbecue for those who attended and donated funds to SADS UK in memory of their daughter.

Ian said: "A defibrillator is the only piece of equipment that will restore the heart rhythm. If a person goes into cardiac arrest it is crucial that the person is administered a therapeutic shock delivered by the defibrillator as quickly as possible.

"This gives the person the best chance of survival. The automated external defibrillator is easy to use by the layperson, providing voice prompts to the rescuer."

Anne Jolly, founder of SADS UK, the Ashley Jolly SAD Trust, said: "Ian, Evelyn and their family have been dedicated to raising funds to make lifesaving defibrillators available in their community.

"SADS UK is pleased that the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre will be a beneficiary of this potentially lifesaving equipment which can be used to restart the heart if a person suffers a sudden cardiac arrest.

"Using CPR alone provides a five per cent chance of survival but using the defibrillator as well increases the chance of survival to over 50 per cent. This is why SADS UK and its members are so passionate about putting this lifesaving equipment in the community'

If you would like further information about funding research into SADS or placing a defibrillator in your community please contact Anne Jolly, SADS UK on 01277 811215

email, info@sadsuk.org web www.sadsuk.org.