Fenland Nestlé Purina factory to support 500 struggling families amid ongoing pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:32 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 21 July 2020

Nestlé Purina in Wisbech will support more than 500 families in need this summer holiday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: RICHARD MORAN

Nestl� Purina in Wisbech will support more than 500 families in need this summer holiday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: RICHARD MORAN

A Fenland pet food factory plans to support more than 500 families in need this summer holiday on behalf of all of their employees.

Nestlé Purina in Wisbech will support more than 500 families in need this summer holiday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: RICHARD MORAN

Nestlé Purina in Wisbech, which employs 512 workers, wants to help families who might otherwise go hungry during the school six-week holidays.

It is all part of Nestlé’s new £1 million investment to work with social enterprises ‘Community Shop’ and ‘FoodCloud’.

Funding will be used to improve access to food that specifically meets the nutritional needs of families and children, which FoodCloud’s current surplus supply cannot always meet.

Stefano Agostini, chief executive officer of Nestlé UK & Ireland said: “Access to food is an urgent problem made worse by this global pandemic.

Stefano Agostini, chief executive officer of Nestlé UK & Ireland. Picture: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

“As schools begin their summer break today, millions of children are at risk of holiday hunger.

“On behalf of our 8,000 employees in the UK and Ireland, we will be helping 8,000 low-income families to access food and services over the summer.

“This is only a fraction of what is required, of course. Hunger and food insecurity are serious problems that require significant government-led action across the board.

“Nestlé is ready to play its part and we are looking at a range of further initiatives.

“Whether that’s increasing our regular donations to food banks or encouraging our people to use some of their 16,000 annual volunteer days to further support COVID-19 recovery efforts in their local communities.”

“The impact of Covid-19 will be far reaching but we must all take this chance to consider how we can do things differently for the future and contribute to a strong recovery.

“Nestlé UK & Ireland will focus its efforts over the coming months to build a more flexible and diverse workplace, adapt our business, help improve access to food, contribute to a green recovery and support youth employment.”

Community Shop, which works in areas experiencing some of the highest levels of deprivation in the UK, will use the investment to provide fresh, nutritious meals for vulnerable children and their families.

The funding will also support Community Shop’s broader aims to build stronger individuals and more confident communities through various services.

According to a recent Food Foundation survey conducted by YouGov, 3.2 million people in the UK living in households with children under 18 have suffered from food insecurity due to issues such as loss of income or isolation since lockdown began.

At the same time, research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimates that 1 in 5 households is experiencing poverty today.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Meadowgate Academy achievement videos prove a ‘real spirit-lifter’ for children, parents and staff

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s latest achievement video. The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown. Picture: MEADOWGATE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘What’s insurance?’, says uninsured driver after being pulled over by Cambs cops

The driver of this Ford Mondeo asked police what car insurance was after he was pulled over for no insurance over the weekend. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

