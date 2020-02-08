Wisbech 'eyesore' will finally go as permission for nine homes approved by Fenland Council

A Wisbech eyesore that has blighted a neighbourhood for many years is about to be transformed.

Architects Swann Edwards say they are "delighted to announce" they have secured planning permission for clients wanting to build homes on the site of the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange in Old Lynn Road.

The site is being acquired for J England Construction Ltd who will build four bungalows and five houses.

Swann Edwards says the site "has been an eyesore for Wisbech for a number of years after a severe fire in 2016"

"We look forward to seeing work commence and making one of the main entrances into our town more welcoming."

The site has extensive history and use as a commercial site with the most recent use being the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange which ceased trading several years ago.

In the intervening period to the site has become extremely dilapidated.

"This has left the site in a very poor state of repair creating an eyesore on one of the main gateways in to Wisbech," the architects said in their submission to Fenland Council.