Advanced search

Wisbech 'eyesore' will finally go as permission for nine homes approved by Fenland Council

PUBLISHED: 11:51 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 08 February 2020

Nine homes will be built on the site of the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange. Picture: ARCHANT

Nine homes will be built on the site of the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Wisbech eyesore that has blighted a neighbourhood for many years is about to be transformed.

Architects Swann Edwards say they are "delighted to announce" they have secured planning permission for clients wanting to build homes on the site of the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange in Old Lynn Road.

The site is being acquired for J England Construction Ltd who will build four bungalows and five houses.

You may also want to watch:

Swann Edwards says the site "has been an eyesore for Wisbech for a number of years after a severe fire in 2016"

"We look forward to seeing work commence and making one of the main entrances into our town more welcoming."

The site has extensive history and use as a commercial site with the most recent use being the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange which ceased trading several years ago.

In the intervening period to the site has become extremely dilapidated.

"This has left the site in a very poor state of repair creating an eyesore on one of the main gateways in to Wisbech," the architects said in their submission to Fenland Council.

Most Read

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

30,000 illegal cigarettes and 4kg of tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during Wisbech raids

Thirty thousand illegal cigarettes and four kilograms of hand rolling tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during raids in Wisbech. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

‘It’s just truly heart-breaking’: Dead dog found inside dumped kennel in ‘remote location’ in Wisbech

A dead dog was discovered in a �remote location� in Wisbech. Picture: RSPCA

Men jailed for more than 14 years after ‘unprovoked attack’ with golf club in Wisbech

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Wisbech man – now living in South Africa – wants £5 BILLION to ‘build Noah’s Ark’ and is ‘supported by Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’

Wisbech man Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) is appealing for �5 billion to �build Noah�s Ark� as part of the �most ambitious conservation project in history�. Picture: Supplied/PA Images

Most Read

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

30,000 illegal cigarettes and 4kg of tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during Wisbech raids

Thirty thousand illegal cigarettes and four kilograms of hand rolling tobacco worth over £10,000 was seized during raids in Wisbech. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

‘It’s just truly heart-breaking’: Dead dog found inside dumped kennel in ‘remote location’ in Wisbech

A dead dog was discovered in a �remote location� in Wisbech. Picture: RSPCA

Men jailed for more than 14 years after ‘unprovoked attack’ with golf club in Wisbech

Vytaras Petraitis (top) and Arnius Tiska (bottom) have been jailed for more than 14 years combined after an attack in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Wisbech man – now living in South Africa – wants £5 BILLION to ‘build Noah’s Ark’ and is ‘supported by Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’

Wisbech man Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) is appealing for �5 billion to �build Noah�s Ark� as part of the �most ambitious conservation project in history�. Picture: Supplied/PA Images

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Pedestrian seriously injured after being forced off footpath by speeding motorcyclist

Emergency services responding to seriously injured pedestrian in Wisbech last night. The pedestrian was forced off a footpath by a speeding motorcylist and fell in front of an oncoming vehicle. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Crash victim named as Chatteris man Clifford Dragon whose car left road and careered into water filled ditch

Clifford Dragon, 69, of The Shrubbery, Chatteris, who died in a collision on Friday.

Wisbech ‘eyesore’ will finally go as permission for nine homes approved by Fenland Council

Nine homes will be built on the site of the Wisbech Vehicle Exchange. Picture: ARCHANT

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

Man dies after car careers into ditch on B1090 near Sawtry

A man died after a collision on the B1090 near Sawtry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24