Wisbech couple returning from holiday find excrement, waste, abandoned clothes and two tents over their garden fence

PUBLISHED: 15:36 29 November 2019

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Wisbech couple returning from holiday discovered that land behind their garden fence had been used as a temporary camp site with excrement, litter and waste food and clothes left behind.

The smells from the mini encampment waft through the area, with the couple and their neighbours uncertain who will begin the clear up.

Patrick Garland and Christine Rothwell were told by their neighbour on Elm Low Road, Wisbech, about the encampment after returning from a three-month break in Spain on Wednesday.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting that they would allow the situation to get as bad as it is," Mr Garland said. "I can't believe I'm the only person that hasn't seen people walking round the back and living rough.

"If they feel the council is not prepared to do something about it, they would definitely grow as a community behind there, for sure."

Mr Garland said his neighbour spoke to police about the issue four times and that he has contacted Fenland District Council, but so far, has received no reply.

"The next morning, I decided to walk round and I could see for myself how bad it was," he said. "There were toilet rolls on the grass, so it's looking pretty bad.

"If I'd known it was this bad, I'd have stopped it straight away, but because we've been away for so long, it's got out of control.

"If these vermin come in and start walking into the garden, we'd maybe have a problem of them walking into the house."

Despite receiving little help from the community, the couple are concerned that if nobody else can offer their support, this issue will only get worse.

"We would have more rough sleepers, the area would look more rundown and it will never improve," Mr Garland added. "Until you improve the infrastructure for people coming to this area, they won't move in.

"It doesn't suddenly happen that something's slung out on the street or on the floor.

"If you have a bit of pride in your area, the area will look better. "It's for the benefit for us all, and if myself and my wife can make a little improvement, we will do."

