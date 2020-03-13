Fenland anti-slavery conference cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Cambridgeshire Abolitionists anti-slavery conference to be held in Wisbech has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Supplied

An international anti-slavery conference to be held in the Fens has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cambridgeshire Abolitionists Conference which was going to held at St Peter's Church Hall on Saturday, March 14 will now be held at a later date, say organisers.

You may also want to watch:

The decision was made 'as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19' as speakers from all over the UK planned to travel in for the event.

Sarah Coleman, organiser, said: 'We are postponing as a precaution and very much looking forward to holding the Conference in the future when it is safe to do so.'

The conference is part of the 'Articles for Change' project funded by the Wisbech and Fenland Museum Association's Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund and supported by Cambridgeshire Association for Local History.

The one-day event was inspired by Wisbech man Thomas Clarkson's lifelong anti-slavery campaign in the 1800s.