Advanced search

Fenland anti-slavery conference cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:43 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 13 March 2020

The Cambridgeshire Abolitionists anti-slavery conference to be held in Wisbech has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

The Cambridgeshire Abolitionists anti-slavery conference to be held in Wisbech has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

An international anti-slavery conference to be held in the Fens has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Cambridgeshire Abolitionists Conference which was going to held at St Peter's Church Hall on Saturday, March 14 will now be held at a later date, say organisers.

You may also want to watch:

The decision was made 'as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19' as speakers from all over the UK planned to travel in for the event.

Sarah Coleman, organiser, said: 'We are postponing as a precaution and very much looking forward to holding the Conference in the future when it is safe to do so.'

The conference is part of the 'Articles for Change' project funded by the Wisbech and Fenland Museum Association's Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund and supported by Cambridgeshire Association for Local History.

The one-day event was inspired by Wisbech man Thomas Clarkson's lifelong anti-slavery campaign in the 1800s.

Most Read

That’s a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

‘It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!’ - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Most Read

That’s a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

‘It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!’ - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Cambridgeshire football clubs forced out of action but it’s business as usual for some despite coronavirus pandemic

Football clubs across Cambridgeshire have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Fenland anti-slavery conference cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Cambridgeshire Abolitionists anti-slavery conference to be held in Wisbech has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Elgood’s Brewery garden and visitor centre closes amid coronavirus pandemic

The garden and visitor centre at Elgood’s Brewery in Wisbech is closed until the end of April due to fears of coronavirus.

Fenland couple assaulted by masked burglars in ‘traumatic ordeal’

A couple were threatened and assaulted in their home on Primrose Hill in Doddington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cambridgeshire police to feature on Sport Relief

Cambridgeshire Police to investigate domestic abuse and safeguard victims will be shown as part of BBC1’s Sport Relief broadcast. PICTURE: Cambs Police
Drive 24