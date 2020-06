Cannabis seized by police during house raid

A man was reported to court for drug offences after police uncovered cannabis when they raided his home in Wisbech. On Saturday the local team executed the drugs warrant in Cherry Road. Picture: POLICING FENLAND Archant

A man has been reported to the courts for drug offences after police uncovered cannabis when they raided his home in Wisbech.

On Saturday the local team executed the drugs warrant in Cherry Road.