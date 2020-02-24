Advanced search

Three investigated for drugs offences after stop searches in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 10:41 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 24 February 2020

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply. Picture: POLICING FENDLAND

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply. Picture: POLICING FENDLAND

Archant

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply.

Several stop searches were conducted as part of Operation Cippus, which targets drug dealing in the area.

Officers were out in force on Friday night (February 21) utilising the intelligence they have been receiving to target specific locations and individuals.

You may also want to watch:

Police are urging people to continue to submit intelligence to them as "Operation CIPPUS will continue and you may provide the final piece of the puzzle".

The message of the operation, as posted on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, is #NotOnOurPatch.

The law states: you can get a fine or prison sentence if you: take drugs, carry drugs, make drugs, sell, deal or share drugs (also called 'supplying' them)

The penalties depend on the type of drug or substance, the amount someone has, and whether they are also dealing or producing it.

Most Read

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Three investigated for drugs offences after stop searches in Wisbech

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply. Picture: POLICING FENDLAND

Meet the tongue-in-cheek man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’.....and to enjoy a few good nights out

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Four men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Most Read

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Three investigated for drugs offences after stop searches in Wisbech

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply. Picture: POLICING FENDLAND

Meet the tongue-in-cheek man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’.....and to enjoy a few good nights out

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.

Premier Inn, Brewers Fayre, Burger King, Subway and Greggs - could these be on the menu for 9 acre Wisbech site sold off £2.75m asking price?

Wisbech Gateway: Map of the proposed development on the 9 acre site at Wisbech that will include a hotel, restaurant and other food outlets. Ketan Patel, development manager at Godwin Developments with John Maxey who acted for the vendors. Picture; MAXEY GROUNDS /GODWIN

Four men arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud in Wisbech. Picture: PIXABAY/For Illustrative Purposes

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

TABLE TENNIS: Wizards continue title push in Wisbech Table Tennis League meeting

Sam and Derek Kiddle featured alongside Chad Bassett in their victory over Pegg Scaffolding in the Wisbech Table Tennis League. Picture: PETER MUNCH

Fenland Council flushed with success after auction of assets raises over £216,000 including £17,000 for a disused public convenience

A room which is situated between two businesses in Wisbech was sold for £1 by auctioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

HOCKEY: Wisbech Town 2nds the standout performers in East Men’s League in mixed weekend

Wisbech 3rds in action with Bourne Deeping 4ths in Division Five North West of the East Men's League. Pictures: IAN CARTER

Delays expected on A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket after crash near Wisbech

Crash scene on the A47 between Elm Hall Hotel and Tesco supermarket near Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Meet the tongue-in-cheek man from March who wants to raise £1,000 ‘with no real point other than to be cheeky’.....and to enjoy a few good nights out

The GoFundMe appeal page that has so far not raised a single penny for March man Joe Watson.
Drive 24