Three investigated for drugs offences after stop searches in Wisbech

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply. Picture: POLICING FENDLAND Archant

Three people are being investigated for drugs offences in Wisbech including possession with intent to supply.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Several stop searches were conducted as part of Operation Cippus, which targets drug dealing in the area.

Officers were out in force on Friday night (February 21) utilising the intelligence they have been receiving to target specific locations and individuals.

You may also want to watch:

Police are urging people to continue to submit intelligence to them as "Operation CIPPUS will continue and you may provide the final piece of the puzzle".

The message of the operation, as posted on the Facebook page Policing Fenland, is #NotOnOurPatch.

The law states: you can get a fine or prison sentence if you: take drugs, carry drugs, make drugs, sell, deal or share drugs (also called 'supplying' them)

The penalties depend on the type of drug or substance, the amount someone has, and whether they are also dealing or producing it.