Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on midnight run arrested after police discover ‘four blue tablets’

PUBLISHED: 15:10 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 21 April 2020

Two men acting suspiciously in Wisbech were arrested after police found �four blue tablets�. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Two men who were seen “acting suspiciously” in Wisbech - including going for a run at midnight - were arrested after police found “four blue tablets” during a late-night stop search.

Officers were on patrol at around midnight on Saturday, April 18 when they saw two men acting suspiciously in the Norwich Road area.

“One of the men had decided to go for a run,” police said, adding that “he may have been doing his daily exercise at 00:35 hrs.

“The other male was stopped and searched under Section 1 of PACE.

“During the search, four blue tablets were found and we can safely say they are not smarties.

“The male was arrested by officers. The other male then came back and he too was searched, but nothing was found on him.”

The man in his 20s was subsequently de-arrested but enquiries will continue once the tablets have been tested.

Police have since issued simple advice on their Facebook page Policing Fenland: “StayAtHome and you will not get arrested.”

