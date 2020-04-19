Advanced search

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

PUBLISHED: 19:47 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:44 19 April 2020

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

A motorist is in custody tonight (Sunday) on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Wisbech.

And later a second drink driver was arrested in Wisbech after he “fell out of his car”.

The driver of this blue saloon was written off after he crashed and overturned near traffic lights.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England ambulance service were also called to deal with the incident in Lynn Road.

A police spokesman said: “One male has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving as well as other offences”.

The man was taken to the Kings Lynn police investigation centre (PIC).

The spokesman said inquiries “are ongoing”.

One resident said the man got out of the car unaided and was arrested by police who confronted him in nearby Ollard Avenue.

Later police arrested another suspected drink driver, also in Wisbech.

“He wa seen to fall out of his vehicle on Tinkers Drove, Wisbech this afternoon,” said the police spokesman.

“The driver has also been taken to the PIC were inquiries continue. What is going today. Please stay at home and protect the NHS and save lives, And, most of all don’t drink and drive.”

