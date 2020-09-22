Third arrest made in connection with large-scale disorder

A 49-year-old man is the third person to have been arrested following a large-scale disorder in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, on September 16. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A 49-year-old man is the third person to have been arrested following a large-scale disorder in Wisbech.

He was arrested in Wisbech this morning (Tuesday September 22) in connection with disorder in the town on Wednesday September 16.

He is currently in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King’s Lynn.

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) were on patrol in the area of Norfolk Street at about 7.30pm on Wednesday when disorder involving at least 30 people broke out.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and three other men suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested in Wisbech on Friday September 18 on suspicion of violent disorder. Both have been bailed to return to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King’s Lynn on October 12.