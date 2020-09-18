Teenager arrested after ‘bikes and broomsticks’ clash in which man, 50, received ‘serious but not life-threatening’ injuries

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by police in Wisbech this afternoon (Friday September 18) in connection with disorder in the town earlier this week. This is a map of the dispersal area. Picture: POLICE Archant

A 16-year-old youth was arrested today on suspicion of violent disorder following the ‘brooms and bicycles’ clash in which a man, 50 was seriously injured.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Part of Wisbech now subject to dispersal order to prevent re-occurence of the violence as rival groups clashed. Two people were injured- one was treated at the scene and the other taken to hospital. Picture; ARCHANT Part of Wisbech now subject to dispersal order to prevent re-occurence of the violence as rival groups clashed. Two people were injured- one was treated at the scene and the other taken to hospital. Picture; ARCHANT

The youth was arrested in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, scene of the violence of two nights ago when rival groups fought.

Large numbers of police were drafted in to quell the disturbance which has led to the imposition of a dispersal order to control small gatherings of people.

A police spokesperson said the injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, “with serious but not life-threatening injuries”. Three other men suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment and were treated at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Quigley said: “We have so far arrested one person in connection with the recent disorder and are working hard to identify others who were involved.

Part of Wisbech now subject to dispersal order to prevent re-occurence of the violence as rival groups clashed. Two people were injured- one was treated at the scene and the other taken to hospital. Picture; ARCHANT Part of Wisbech now subject to dispersal order to prevent re-occurence of the violence as rival groups clashed. Two people were injured- one was treated at the scene and the other taken to hospital. Picture; ARCHANT

“To prevent further disorder, we have implemented a dispersal order.

“We have considered all the powers we have available to us and believe this to be the most effective and efficient means of preventing any further incidents of this nature.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring the safety of the residents of Wisbech and will be acting robustly to achieve this.

You may also want to watch:

“We will be actively patrolling the streets of Wisbech to ensure community safety and will be proactively enforcing the dispersal order against those intent on participating in anti-social behaviour.”

The dispersal order allows police to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social and may contribute to crime or disorder taking place. Failure to follow the order can result in arrest.

The order covers an area encompassed by Lynn Road, Clarkson Avenue, Norwich Road, Ramnoth Road, across Churchill Road onto Elm Road, West Street, Victoria Road, Queens Road, Sommers Road, Coalwharf Road, South Brink towards Freedom Bridge back onto Lynn Road.

Video clips from Wednesday show stand-offs in which appears to be a ‘bike and broomsticks’ encounter.

Young cyclists are shown weaving across the top end of Norfolk Street before being charged by others wielding broom handles and bats.

Fenland police described it as a “violent disorder” and authorised a dispersal order which has now been extended into the weekend.

Dozens of police officers were called to the town to deal with the outbreak of violence and Church Terrace was closed off for a time to allow scenes of crime officers to look for evidence.