A teenager has been arrested by police in Wisbech this afternoon (Friday September 18) in connection with disorder in the town earlier this week.

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) were on patrol in the area of Norfolk Street at about 7.30pm on Wednesday (September 16) when disorder involving at least 30 people broke out.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and three other men suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Norfolk Street at about 1.40pm today on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King’s Lynn.

A dispersal order was put in place on Wednesday night in response to this disorder and a further order has been put in place this afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Quigley said: “We have so far arrested one person in connection with the recent disorder and are working hard to identify others who were involved.

“To prevent further disorder, we have implemented a dispersal order. We have considered all the powers we have available to us and believe this to be the most effective and efficient means of preventing any further incidents of this nature.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring the safety of the residents of Wisbech and will be acting robustly to achieve this.

“We will be actively patrolling the streets of Wisbech to ensure community safety and will be proactively enforcing the dispersal order against those intent on participating in anti-social behaviour.”

The order, which is a temporary measure under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, enables Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social and may contribute to crime or disorder taking place. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

The authority covers the area encompassed by Lynn Road, Clarkson Avenue, Norwich Road, Ramnoth Road, across Churchill Road onto Elm Road, West Street, Victoria Road, Queens Road, Sommers Road, Coalwharf Road, South Brink towards Freedom Bridge back onto Lynn Road.