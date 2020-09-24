Advanced search

Fourth arrest in connection with large-scale disorder

PUBLISHED: 16:49 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 24 September 2020

A 30-year-old man is the fourth person to have been arrested following a large-scale disorder in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, on September 16. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A 30-year-old man is the fourth person to have been arrested following a large-scale disorder in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, on September 16. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A fourth person has been arrested by officers investigating a large-scale disorder in Wisbech.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Wisbech this afternoon (Thursday September 24) in connection with disorder in the town last Wednesday night (September 16).

He is currently in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in King’s Lynn.

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) were on patrol in the area of Norfolk Street at about 7.30pm on Wednesday when disorder involving at least 30 people broke out.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and three other men suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested in Wisbech on 18 September, and a 49-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (September 22) on suspicion of violent disorder, all three have been bailed to return to the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn on October 12.

