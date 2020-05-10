Breaking

Man, 24, arrested for murder after ‘brutal assault’ on victim

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. A man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

A man has been arrested in Wisbech following what police describe as a “brutal assault” on his victim.

The dead man – whose identity has not been released- was found lying beside a bicycle in Sandall Road, Wisbech, early yesterday (Sat)

The road was closed off whilst conducted forensic tests at the scene. Burnt remains were visible at the scene.

Police said today that a 24-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested in the town and has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, Peterborough.

Detectives are treating the death as murder and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out by Dr Ben Swift at Peterborough City Hospital today (May 10).

A police spokesman said: “The victim is believed to be a 28-year-old man from Wisbech; however, he has not yet been formally identified.”

Police were called by a member of the public at about 5.10am yesterday (May 9) with a report a body had been discovered outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech.

The road remains closed and a police cordon is up.

Detective Chief Supt Martin Brunning of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This man was subjected to a brutal assault and we have a team of detectives dedicated to bringing the person, or people, responsible to justice.

“We are in touch with the victim’s next of kin and are keeping them updated on the fast-moving developments.

“Extra police patrols were deployed in the town yesterday and this will continue into next week. This is a tragic death.

“I am satisfied it is a contained incident and officers working in Wisbech will be a reassuring presence for local people who may feel alarmed by these events.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know anything about the murder, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 107 of 9 May or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”