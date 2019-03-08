Wisbech nursery named as one of the region's top performers following perfect review

Wisbech Day Nursery with their award for reaching the top 20 day nurseries in the East of England. Picture: SARAH VICK Archant

Wisbech Day Nursery is celebrating success after being selected as one of the top performers in the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The nursery was chosen in the top 20 day nurseries within the East of England after receiving a perfect review score by daynurseries.co.uk.

In the review, the nursery received an 'excellent' average rating, with reviewers being 'extremely likely' to recommend it.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Vick, director of Wisbech Day Nursery, said: "All of the team are so pleased to have received this award.

"It is a great recognition of the hard work of all the staff, our supportive families and, of course, the children in our nursery."

Previously, the nursery, which has 180 children and 28 staff, has been commended with an 'outstanding' Ofsted report in 2015 alongside a five-star hygiene rating.

The nursery was established in 2010 and offers full time and sessional day care from birth all the way through to school age.