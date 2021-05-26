News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Spoiler alert! How Wisbech lecturers got on in Bake Off: The Professionals

Louise Hepburn

Published: 3:37 PM May 26, 2021   
Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin are catering lecturers at the College of West Anglia

Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin are catering lecturers at the College of West Anglia and competed in this series of Bake Off: The Professionals.

Two catering lecturers from the College of West Anglia may have been sent home on the first round of Bake Off: The Professionals – but they described the experience as “amazing”.

Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin both work at the college’s Wisbech campus and competed in the show’s new series which aired last night (May 25).

They were up against some of the country’s best patisserie chefs - but struggled to maintain the high standards needed to remain in the competition.

Catering lecturers Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin will appear on Bake Off: The Professionals

Alex Harrison and Stacey Martin have worked together as catering lecturers at the College of West Anglia's Wisbech campus for 10 years.

At the end of the show, Stacey said: “We’ve had a fantastic few days. The experience has been eye opening, stressful, hard work... but amazing.

“We want to show our students that we are not afraid of failure, that you can only rebuild, pick yourself up and get better from your mistakes.”

You may also want to watch:

Judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin tasked the teams to create their own versions of two miniature desserts: a tarte piémontaise and the jaffa cake.

Tarte piémontaise is an Italian classic and consists of hazelnut tart crust, hazelnut cream, topped with dark chocolate ganache and caramelized roasted hazelnuts.

The judges encouraged the chefs to elevate their jaffa cakes and create contemporary versions.

Artists impression of the jaffa cake concept the College of West Anglia was aiming for

The jaffa cake concept the team from the College of West Anglia were aiming for on Bake Off: The Professionals.

For the competition’s showstopper round, teams had to create sculpture centrepieces around the theme of strawberries and cream.

But Alex and Stacey struggled with timings and admitted they had been over ambitious with their creations, affecting the overall look of their desserts.

The duo have worked together at the college in Wisbech for the past decade and have shared their knowledge and expertise with scores of Fenland students.

Wisbech catering lecturer Stacey Martin on Bake Off: The Professionals

On the first episode of Bake Off: The Professionals, teams were tasked with making miniature versions of tarte piémontaise and the jaffa cake. For the showstopper round, their creations were based around the theme strawberries and cream.

Alex trained at the college and worked in pub and hotel kitchens - including some time in Australia - before returning to where it all started to lecture.

Meanwhile, Stacey, who began baking with her mum at the age of four, spent many years working in the hospitality industry before joining the college in 2011, where she runs the pastry section.

At the College of West Anglia, she has previously mentored students in competitions, including the finals of Young Chocolatier of the Year. 

