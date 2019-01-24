Wisbech pupils chosen to represent Cambridgeshire and Norfolk this cricket competition season

Young Wisbech cricketers are all set to represent their home county this season.

A handful of Wisbech students are set to represent their home counties across 200 fixtures this cricket competition season.

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School will represent Cambridgeshire and Norfolk during this cricket season – the youngest of which is under 11-years-old.

Neil Taylor, head of cricket, said: “I am very proud of the pupils’ achievements. All of the pupils have worked really hard to improve their cricketing skills over the past year.

“They thoroughly deserve the accolade of being selected to represent their respective counties.

“We wish them all success and hope they enjoy their school and county cricket in the upcoming season.

“Thank you to our fantastic school cricket staff for their support and guidance.”

The pupils selected are: Jemima Mitchell (CAMBS Girls u11) Wisbech

William Gowler (CAMBS u17) March, Joshua Porter (CAMBS u17) Wisbech, Hannah Smith (CAMBS Girls u15) Wisbech and George Gowler (CAMBS u15) March.

Ross Gardner (CAMBS u14) Wisbech, Adam Gardner (CAMBS u12) Wisbech and Phoenix Sherry (Norfolk u14) Kings Lynn.

The school provides a cricket programme for boys and girls and this season will be running 20 teams playing over 200 fixtures; from under 9s through to 1st XI for boys and girls.