‘Generous hero’ commended for making and supplying face masks for hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

Alex Neal, of Wisbech, has been making and supplying face masks for local hospitals and surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been commended for his random act of kindness by his father Stephen Neal. Picture: STEPHEN NEAL Archant

A “generous” Wisbech man who made and supplied face masks for local hospitals and surgeries during the coronavirus lockdown has been commended for his random act of kindness.

Alex Neal was nominated to receive a box of cupcakes from Emneth-based cake studio Sweet Things Savoury by his father Stephen Neal.

Alex, who is chief executive officer of Tes (Europe) Ltd based in Wisbech, decided to do what he could to help when he heard that the NHS had insufficient PPE.

And, having purchased a 3D printer a few years ago, Alex thought he would have a go at making and supplying face masks.

“He started slowly making one or two a week,” said his dad Stephen.

“He put a small paragraph on Facebook asking were there any NHS personal requiring PPE to contact him and he would make and supply F.O.C.

"As you can imagine, demand outweighed supply, so he invested in another six printers and has since been producing masks, portable screens and ear straps."

Alex has since supplied Trinity surgery, Long Sutton Clinic and certain individuals at Queen Elizabeth Hospital as well as receiving donations to help with materials.

“What started off as a small project has turned into a non-profit-making business getting bigger all the time,” added Stephen.

“So much so that his friends have rallied to help with admin and organising accounts for the donations.



“Alex has done all this not because he was asked, but because of his generous nature and recognising the importance of our NHS staff.

“He has done all this even though we have been on lockdown and running his own business and supporting the 10 people he employs and shopping for his mum and me.

“He is a father, a businessman and my hero.”

• As a way of thanking people that have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown.

• To nominate a lockdown hero email ben.jolley@archant.co.uk

