Suspect wanted for violent assault fled police by jumping over fence and hiding overnight in a shed, court told

PUBLISHED: 13:52 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 13 February 2020

Shace Whittlesey who tried to flee police by jumping over a fence and hiding overnight in a shed. He's been given a suspended sentence for assault. Picture; BRIAN PURDY

A suspect wanted for assaulting a woman escaped police by hiding overnight in a shed, a court heard.

The 40-year-old man from Parson Drove had carried out the attack on the woman in Wisbech last June, Cambridgeshire magistrates were told.

Shace Whittlesey of Springfield Road, Parsons Drove, appeared in the dock on February 11 for sentence after pleading not guilty in December but as found guilty by magistrates on January 9.

He was sent to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for two years. The court had heard details of how he had beaten his victim.

Magistrates said Whittlesey had been responsible for a sustained attack and when police went to question him, he jumped a fence and later hid overnight in a shed.

Other conditions of his sentence included a two years supervision order and a requirement to take part in a relationship programme and be subject to a rehabilitation order.

He was also found guilty of damaging a mobile phone belonging to his victim.

He must pay £747 in costs.

