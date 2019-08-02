Wisbech couple take on London Bridges Challenge for Diabetes UK

Wisbech couple Grahame and Isobel.will be lacing up their walking shoes to take on a 10 mile charity challenge along the River Thames. Picture: COUPLE Archant

A Wisbech couple will be lacing up their walking boots to take on a 10 mile charity challenge along the River Thames.

Grahame Peacock and Isobel Shippey will cross 12 iconic bridges on their walk in aid of Diabetes UK.

They will start at Battersea Park and finish in Potters Fields Park, overlooking the famous Tower Bridge on September 29.

It comes as the pair both suffer with diabetes and want to give something back.

Isobel said: "I come from a long line of diabetics in my family and I am walking in memory of my Nanna Thompson.

"She suffered with diabetes for more than 20 years, eventually losing the toes on her right foot to the disease at the age of 90."

Grahame is not only walking the London Bridges Challenge for Diabetes UK, but is also currently talking part in the One Million Step Challenge for the charity, having already logged 377,636 steps.

He said: "I'm taking part in the challenge to support people affected by diabetes.

"There are 4.7 million people living with diabetes in the UK, the complications of which lead to more than 500 premature deaths every week.

"So, I'm stepping towards a healthier me and a better future for people with diabetes.'

It is all part of a huge lifestyle change Grahame, after having moved back to the UK after having spent 16 years in America.

He has lost seven stone in the past 18 months with the support of Sally Shipley and the Slimming World group she leads in Wisbech and by becoming a member of the Fenland Running Club.

It has resulted in reducing his HbA1c level (blood sugar) to below that of a diabetic.

Both Grahame and Isobel also run and volunteer as marshals for King's Lynn parkrun and Elm based company Sublime Racing.

Isobel added: "I'm grateful to Grahame for introducing me to the wonderful world of running, even though I am at the very start of my running adventure.

"I've been so impressed with how friendly and supportive the people involved in the sport are."

If you would like to make a donation to support Grahame and Isobel, visit their JustGiving fundraising page at https://step.diabetes.org.uk/pages/grahame or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/issy-shippey