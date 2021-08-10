News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Councillor calls for tougher punishment as 'bike gang' strike again

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:37 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 10:44 AM August 10, 2021
Music fans gather to see Slade at WisBEACH Rock Festival

Human waste and toilet paper were strewn across Wisbech Park after music fans gathered for the WisBEACH Rock Festival. - Credit: Kim Taylor

A councillor is calling for stronger punishment after human waste, toilet paper was strewn across a town park. 

Cllr Steve Tierney said a “bike gang” had tipped over portaloos, threw metal barriers and spilt toilet paper across Wisbech Park as the town’s WisBEACH Rock Festival came to a close. 

Cllr Tierney, a Wisbech town councillor who volunteered at the event, said the ‘gang’ had returned after volunteers cleared the park and left on August 8. 

He said: “Initially they stayed at the bandstand end of the park, because volunteers were all in the main park area.    

“We put the portaloos back straight again and when we had finally finished, the park was spotless and all the rubbish in bins ready for collection in the morning.  

“But we could see them still hanging around at the edges of the park, waiting.” 

Cambridgeshire police were called, but Cllr Tierney said they did not come to help, and that volunteers and council staff cleared the area on Monday. 

Cllr Steve Tierney at Wisbech Rock Festival

Cllr Steve Tierney said action must be taken now to tackle anti-social behaviour in Wisbech after human waste and toilet paper were strewn across the town park. - Credit: Kim Taylor

The district and county councillor hopes that the ‘gang’, which he said has been responsible for previous anti-social behaviour in Wisbech, should be punished more severely. 

He added: “The vast majority of young people are upstanding members of our community and nothing like these petty criminals.   

“I appreciate that the police may have ‘bigger fish to fry’ than some wayward young vandals, but today's wayward young vandals can sometimes grow into tomorrow's violent criminals.  

“If there is never any ‘consequence’ to their behaviour, then some will go down a path that will ruin their lives.” 

