News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Council’s final meeting of 2021 to include minute’s silence for those lost

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:28 PM November 29, 2021
Wisbech Town Council's final meeting last year was held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions

Wisbech Town Council's final meeting last year was held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. They held a minute's silence online. - Credit: YouTube / Wisbech Town Council

Wisbech Town Council’s final meeting of 2021 will include a minute’s silence to remember those lost during the year. 

As well as remembering notable and famous people, the council is keen to remember those whose loss was equally heartfelt by their families and friends. 

Residents have the opportunity to submit names they’d like to be included in the list of loved ones who have passed away during 2021 and had lived or were born in Wisbech. 

A spokesperson said: “Each year members of the council stand to remember people who died during that year. 

“We’d be pleased to see members of the public who wish to hear the names read out on December 13 at our meeting. 

“They can also join council members in a minute’s silence to remember those people and to reflect upon their lives.” 

If you’d like to submit a name, contact Wisbech Town Council on 01945 461333, email clerk@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk or submit in person at 1 North Brink, Wisbech between 9am-3pm Mondays to Fridays. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  2. 2 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  3. 3 Crowds watch as Wisbech lights up for Christmas
  1. 4 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  2. 5 New £566k convenience store opens creating 12 jobs
  3. 6 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
  4. 7 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council 
  5. 8 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
  6. 9 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
  7. 10 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This unique home located on South Brink on the outskirts of Wisbech, is currently up for sale with William H Brown

Gallery

Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Bloom and Wake Garage in Outwell is offering a £50 reward following an £80 fuel theft.

Cambs Live

Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Drunk mother arrested after allegedly dropping child

Cambs Live

Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon