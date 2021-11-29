Wisbech Town Council's final meeting last year was held virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. They held a minute's silence online. - Credit: YouTube / Wisbech Town Council

Wisbech Town Council’s final meeting of 2021 will include a minute’s silence to remember those lost during the year.

A snippet from last year’s @WisbechCouncil final meeting where they remembered those lost during 2020 pic.twitter.com/aAVe251NlE — Katie Woodcock (@katiewoodcock_) November 29, 2021

As well as remembering notable and famous people, the council is keen to remember those whose loss was equally heartfelt by their families and friends.

Residents have the opportunity to submit names they’d like to be included in the list of loved ones who have passed away during 2021 and had lived or were born in Wisbech.

A spokesperson said: “Each year members of the council stand to remember people who died during that year.

“We’d be pleased to see members of the public who wish to hear the names read out on December 13 at our meeting.

“They can also join council members in a minute’s silence to remember those people and to reflect upon their lives.”

If you’d like to submit a name, contact Wisbech Town Council on 01945 461333, email clerk@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk or submit in person at 1 North Brink, Wisbech between 9am-3pm Mondays to Fridays.