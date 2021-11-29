Council’s final meeting of 2021 to include minute’s silence for those lost
- Credit: YouTube / Wisbech Town Council
Wisbech Town Council’s final meeting of 2021 will include a minute’s silence to remember those lost during the year.
As well as remembering notable and famous people, the council is keen to remember those whose loss was equally heartfelt by their families and friends.
Residents have the opportunity to submit names they’d like to be included in the list of loved ones who have passed away during 2021 and had lived or were born in Wisbech.
A spokesperson said: “Each year members of the council stand to remember people who died during that year.
“We’d be pleased to see members of the public who wish to hear the names read out on December 13 at our meeting.
“They can also join council members in a minute’s silence to remember those people and to reflect upon their lives.”
If you’d like to submit a name, contact Wisbech Town Council on 01945 461333, email clerk@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk or submit in person at 1 North Brink, Wisbech between 9am-3pm Mondays to Fridays.
Most Read
- 1 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’
- 2 Pedestrian killed crossing road
- 3 Crowds watch as Wisbech lights up for Christmas
- 4 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
- 5 New £566k convenience store opens creating 12 jobs
- 6 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
- 7 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council
- 8 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
- 9 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
- 10 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing