Police grab ice cream to ‘cool down’ after chasing drunk man on foot though town
PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 12 August 2020
Police officers enjoyed a well-deserved ice cream break after chasing a drunk man – on foot – through a Fenland town centre.
Officers arrested the man, for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, as part of their foot patrols, adding 10 miles to their Blue Light Race score.
After the “short but very warm” pursuit, the two officers shared a photo on social media of them enjoying a sweet treat to cool down.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Neighbourhood officers have today added another 10 miles to our Blue Light Race police total.
“Foot patrol has been conducted in town centre areas including the town park where we were lucky enough to grab an ice cream to cool down!
“After a short, but very warm, foot pursuit through the town, one adult male was arrested for being found drunk and disorderly in a public place.
“We will be continuing our patrols of public spaces and will take positive action against anyone found committing anti-social behaviour.”
Shortly after, also in Wisbech, another team arrested a wanted man after he went “garden hopping” in a bid to get away.
The spokesman added: “Wanted male, you can run but you can’t hide from Fenland B relief in Wisbech.
“Wanted male spotted by Fenland / Peterborough CCTV. One in custody after he went garden hopping.”
