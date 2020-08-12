Police grab ice cream to ‘cool down’ after chasing drunk man on foot though town

Foot patrol officers enjoy an ice cream break after chasing a drunk man through Wisbech town centre. Picture: Policing Fenland Policing Fenland

Police officers enjoyed a well-deserved ice cream break after chasing a drunk man – on foot – through a Fenland town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another team in Wisbech arrested a wanted man after he went “garden hopping” in a bid to get away. Picture: Policing Fenland Another team in Wisbech arrested a wanted man after he went “garden hopping” in a bid to get away. Picture: Policing Fenland

Officers arrested the man, for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, as part of their foot patrols, adding 10 miles to their Blue Light Race score.

MORE: Cambs Cops launch emergency service ‘Blue Light Race’ in aid of Meadowgate Academy

After the “short but very warm” pursuit, the two officers shared a photo on social media of them enjoying a sweet treat to cool down.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Neighbourhood officers have today added another 10 miles to our Blue Light Race police total.

You may also want to watch:

“Foot patrol has been conducted in town centre areas including the town park where we were lucky enough to grab an ice cream to cool down!

“After a short, but very warm, foot pursuit through the town, one adult male was arrested for being found drunk and disorderly in a public place.

“We will be continuing our patrols of public spaces and will take positive action against anyone found committing anti-social behaviour.”

Shortly after, also in Wisbech, another team arrested a wanted man after he went “garden hopping” in a bid to get away.

The spokesman added: “Wanted male, you can run but you can’t hide from Fenland B relief in Wisbech.

“Wanted male spotted by Fenland / Peterborough CCTV. One in custody after he went garden hopping.”