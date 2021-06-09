Published: 12:57 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM June 9, 2021

Amy Hutton and Rosie Lacey inside Clever Cookie, which opened its counter in Wisbech on Saturday, June 5. - Credit: Facebook/Clever Cookie

A cookie business which has won the approval of several reality TV stars including Vicky Pattison is confident it can carry on going from strength to strength after opening its new counter.

Clever Cookie opened its new cookie counter in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, June 5 having launched in November 2019.

Business owner Amy Hutton said: “I came up with the idea as we were baking from my kitchen.

“I did enjoy my job in construction sales, but it had changed once I returned from maternity leave.”

Clever Cookie of Wisbech sells 30 different varieties of items in store and in its postal service. - Credit: Facebook/Clever Cookie

During lockdown, Amy reached out to ex-Geordie Shore star and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner Pattison on Instagram and from there, demand soared.

Other celebrities such as Love Island winner Nathan Massey and Fara Williams, England’s most capped female footballer, Fara Williams, have also praised Amy’s work.

“I messaged Vicki and she said she’d love to try some. When she shared it on Instagram, it blew up,” she said.

Clever Cookie opened its new counter on Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, June 5. - Credit: Facebook/Clever Cookie

“Once I had the celebrity endorsement, I’ve worked to get the demand.”

Amy, who runs a postal and collection service, runs Clever Cookie with friend Rosie Lacey and has come a long way since making cookie boxes from home.

Amy said queues had formed outside the cookie counter before it was due to open, but the demand has not come as a surprise to her.

Long queues formed outside Clever Cookie on Sandall Road, Wisbech on opening day. - Credit: Facebook/Clever Cookie

“I got my friend to help run it and realised I could do 500 boxes from home,” she said.

“We had people travelling down from the likes of Leeds and Birmingham to our counter.

“I’ve been expecting the demand. It wasn’t certain it would come, but I saw there was a demand for it in the town.”

Clever Cookie has teamed up with Worzals in Walton Highway, which helps sell some of its items from its base on Lynn Road.

Amy sells 30 different varieties of cookies in different shapes and sizes, and with 36,000 followers on Instagram, she aims to continue establishing her business into a major brand.

“I wouldn’t say there have been any particular challenges within the shop, but it’s making the business how I want it,” Amy said.

“People have come back week after week buying different boxes, and we’ve got positive feedback so far.”

Clever Cookie will open its cookie counter once every two Saturdays.

For more information, visit: https://clevercookie.uk/ or go to their Instagram or Facebook page.