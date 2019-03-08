Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

A Wisbech teenager who scored 100 per cent in his computing exams is one of just 27 students from around the UK to have made the finals of a national competition.

Jake Mattless, who is a computing student at College of West Anglia (CWA), scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification.

The perfect score means the 17-year-old has secured a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019.

Jake completed the additional industry-recognised MOS qualification, which ensures learners are proficient in all aspects of the Microsoft Office Suite, including Powerpoint, Word, Excel, Outlook and Access.

Jake said: “I really enjoy my course and gaining the MOS certification. I have learnt lots of skills that I will be able to take forward and use in any job I have in the future.

“My lecturers, Shaun and Ashley, have been amazing. They’ve been extremely supportive and helpful, and the teaching has been really in-depth, all of which has really helped me to grow in confidence during my time at CWA.”

Jake will be one of only 27 students from around the United Kingdom who will attend the championship finals on Friday June 14 at The British Library. He will compete against eight other students in the Microsoft Word category of the competition.

Winners from the finals will go forward to compete in the World Championships in New York.

Computing lecturer, Shaun Strachen, said: “Jake has just passed the expert level of the qualification with a test result of 921/1000.

Jake is an absolutely fantastic student who always excels in everything he does, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything he has achieved.

“We are excited to see what the future will hold for him.”