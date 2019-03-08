Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Wisbech Community Farm officially opens to help support people through animal therapy

PUBLISHED: 16:42 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 17 July 2019

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

A new farm to help people gain confidence, life skills and improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened in Wisbech.

The Wisbech Community Farm, which is part of Peoples and Animals CIC, has transformed seven acres of land just off Lynn Road.

The aim of the site is to bring people together with the help of animals and nature, providing early intervention, rehabilitation, community skills and helping people get back into employment.

It has dedicated areas for petting small animals, growing vegetables, crafting and equine assisted therapy.

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The project received £36,000 funding from the National Lottery to purchase the plot of land last year.

Katie Bristow, director of People and Animals, said the vision for the site had been 10 years in the making.

"We want to share our skills and help each other by using our love of animals as what we have in common," she said.

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

"Imagine you have been unable to leave your home for years, but then a trained therapy dog, a happy, smiley one-eyed golden retriever crosses your path. You can't help but smile back.

"The animals also help young people build on their strengths and weaknesses by understanding what skills they need to work on."

The farm currently has four members of staff and looks after around 120 people a week from a range of backgrounds and ages.

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Katie said she hoped that within the next year they could extend the farm by building a barn, a mobile classroom for winter months and employ more staff.

Angie Dickinson, who is now a volunteer, has seen first-hand how the project has benefited people.

She first got involved with People and Animals her mental health struggles meant she found it difficult to leave her house.

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

"The support I have received has been wonderful," she said.

"You can get from animals what you can't get from humans, it is that attention and connection that is really special.

"It is just a brilliant area to be outside with nature and get help from likeminded people."

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Support from Anglian Water, Clarion, Children in Need, Wisbech Town Council and plenty of other businesses in the local area helped turn plans for the farm into reality.

A tree planted by the Duke of Gloucester last September also marked work starting on site.

For more information visit http://peopleandanimals.org.uk

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTGrand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Latvian stabs friend to death following drunken argument in a Wisbech house of multiple occupany: a 17-year-old boy tried to stop it

Oleg Titovs who grabbed a knife from near a kitchen sink, approached his friend and stabbed him once in the chest. He has been jailed for murder. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Man from Wisbech, aged 25, who stalked and harassed his ex-lover jailed for more than three years and handed 10-year restraining order

Jordan Hughes of Wisbech (pictured) has been jailed and handed a restraining order after he stalked and harassed his former girlfriend. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of ‘structurally unsafe’ building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Man,19,in court charged with number of burglaries in Wisbech area - the suspect was caught by officers on ‘burglary patrol’ in the town

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Latvian stabs friend to death following drunken argument in a Wisbech house of multiple occupany: a 17-year-old boy tried to stop it

Oleg Titovs who grabbed a knife from near a kitchen sink, approached his friend and stabbed him once in the chest. He has been jailed for murder. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Man from Wisbech, aged 25, who stalked and harassed his ex-lover jailed for more than three years and handed 10-year restraining order

Jordan Hughes of Wisbech (pictured) has been jailed and handed a restraining order after he stalked and harassed his former girlfriend. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech Community Farm officially opens to help support people through animal therapy

Grand opening! A farm to help people improve their wellbeing through animal therapy has opened on Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Chatteris man who downloaded hundreds of indecent images of children - as well as pornography involving animals - receives suspended sentence

James Lancefield, 34, of Station Street, Chatteris, had his home searched by police in April 2017 after a device registered to him was used to upload indecent images of children, Peterborough Crown Court was told.

Man from Wisbech, aged 25, who stalked and harassed his ex-lover jailed for more than three years and handed 10-year restraining order

Jordan Hughes of Wisbech (pictured) has been jailed and handed a restraining order after he stalked and harassed his former girlfriend. Picture: Cambs Cops

Nearly there! Volunteers needed to help finish off Victorian garden restoration project at Peckover House in Wisbech

A lost Victorian garden feature is being restored by a team at Peckover House in Wisbech � but they still need help. Picture: Peckover House / Archive

Midsommar is the festival of the summer - a horrific hit

Jack Reynor as Chrstian Hughes and Florence Pugh as Dani Ardor in Midsommar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists