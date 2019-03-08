100 per cent pass rate for Wisbech computing students for second time this year

Ten Wisbech students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in one of their computer-based exams – for the second time this year.

Povilas Ambrasas, Jack Andrassy, Kacper Drobka, Arijus Gestautas, Rafael Pereira Dos Santos, Dante MacAdam, Jake Mattless, Dima Samankov, Harriet Greenwood and James Millar scored top marks in the Microsoft Office Specialist Qualification (MOS).

The Level 2 BTEC computing students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus achieved the internationally-recognised qualification.

The qualification ensures learners are proficient in all aspects of the Microsoft Office Suite and it will help learners advance within their careers and is an excellent qualification for their CV.

Shaun Strachan, computing lecturer at CWA’s Wisbech campus, said: “I am delighted with my students’ recent success.

“Not only have they achieved an internationally recognised qualification, but it will provide them with invaluable skills that they can use in the work place.”