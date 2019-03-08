Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

100 per cent pass rate for Wisbech computing students for second time this year

PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 March 2019

Wisbech studentsPovilas Ambrasas, Jack Andrassy, Kacper Drobka, Arijus Gestautas, Rafael Pereira Dos Santos, Dante MacAdam, Jake Mattless and Dima Samankov achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in one of their computer-based exams – for the second time this year. Picture: CWA.

Wisbech studentsPovilas Ambrasas, Jack Andrassy, Kacper Drobka, Arijus Gestautas, Rafael Pereira Dos Santos, Dante MacAdam, Jake Mattless and Dima Samankov achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in one of their computer-based exams – for the second time this year. Picture: CWA.

Archant

Ten Wisbech students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in one of their computer-based exams – for the second time this year.

Povilas Ambrasas, Jack Andrassy, Kacper Drobka, Arijus Gestautas, Rafael Pereira Dos Santos, Dante MacAdam, Jake Mattless, Dima Samankov, Harriet Greenwood and James Millar scored top marks in the Microsoft Office Specialist Qualification (MOS).

The Level 2 BTEC computing students at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) Wisbech campus achieved the internationally-recognised qualification.

The qualification ensures learners are proficient in all aspects of the Microsoft Office Suite and it will help learners advance within their careers and is an excellent qualification for their CV.

Shaun Strachan, computing lecturer at CWA’s Wisbech campus, said: “I am delighted with my students’ recent success.

“Not only have they achieved an internationally recognised qualification, but it will provide them with invaluable skills that they can use in the work place.”

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

REVIEW: Jordan Peele’s Us is an innovative subversion of horror

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

100 per cent pass rate for Wisbech computing students for second time this year

Wisbech studentsPovilas Ambrasas, Jack Andrassy, Kacper Drobka, Arijus Gestautas, Rafael Pereira Dos Santos, Dante MacAdam, Jake Mattless and Dima Samankov achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in one of their computer-based exams – for the second time this year. Picture: CWA.

LETTER: School parking hell at Trafford Park in Wisbech

Cars illegally parked in Trafford Park, Wisbech. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police will focus on ‘personal financial transactions’ of former manager says FACT board after computer with 20,000 emails seized

Former FACT manager Jo Philpott whose management of the March based community transport group is being scrutinised by a new police investigation. The current board confirmed her 'personal financial transactions' to be part of the police investigation.

Bingo tombola raises £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Margaret Bishop, Linda Sidgwick, Margaret Ward, Ann Bailes and Ann Cross at the cheque presentation.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists