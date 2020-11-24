Mum launches CCTV appeal to find thieves who stole daughter’s bike
PUBLISHED: 09:59 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 24 November 2020
A Wisbech mum has launched a social media appeal to find the people responsible for stealing her daughter’s bike from outside the College of West Anglia.
Lisa Hewitt posted on the Facebook page Wisbech Discussion Forum: “Does anybody recognise this group of lads?
“The images have been sent to the police and the college are also looking into them.
“Any help in identifying any of them in the Images would be great. Please share.”
A police spokesman confirmed that they are looking into the incident.
They said: “We are investigating a report of bike theft from the College of West Anglia, Wisbech between 11am and 4.15pm on November 18.”
Anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat https://bit.ly/2D9KFKH or call 101, quoting crime reference number 35/78679/20.
