Charity donation, new chairman and more at Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club’s presentation night

A national road safety charity received a massive fundraising boost thanks to members of a Fenland club at their presentation night.

The Wisbech Business & Professional Men’s Club’s last past chairman, Tony Yates, donated a cheque for £2,685 to Graham Tyers, who received the money on behalf of BRAKE.

The club’s new chairman, John Groom, welcomed members to the club’s cheque presentation night before mentioning the boat trip coming up on June 28 and the annual ball on October 5.

Past chairman Michael Bates then mentioned the go-karting coming up in July. John then presented the new member John Askew.

The club’s new chairman will now raise money for the Alan Hudson Treatment Centre.

Member Michelle Knight then gave a presentation to explain the club’s services in Wisbech and the Fens.

The final presentation on the night came from Donna Powell, placement and progression officer at Nova Training.

The club’s next meeting is at Mendi’s Wisbech on March 13 with Stuart Oden-Walder talking about the British cavalry in The Great War.