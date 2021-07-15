Published: 11:17 AM July 15, 2021 Updated: 11:47 AM July 15, 2021

The Luxe Cinema, which has implemented safety measures since it reopened, said in a statement that the easing of measures will be under “constant review” after so-called Freedom Day. - Credit: Nathan Smith

A cinema has confirmed it will relieve some but not all Covid-19 safety measures from July 19 as it remains cautious in a bid to return to normality.

The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech said in a statement that the easing of measures will be under “constant review” after so-called Freedom Day.

A spokesperson for the cinema said: “Back in March 2020, we closed our cinemas ahead of the official lockdown, because your safety is always of paramount importance to us.

“We have done all that we can to provide a safe environment for you as guests and our team members who have worked tirelessly so that you can enjoy a bit of cinematic escapism over the last year.

“This commitment has not changed. While we acknowledge the need to get back to normalcy, we feel that the only reasonable way to do this is gradually.”

From next Monday, the 50 per cent cap on admissions will be removed and from July 23, spacing between seats will be reduced from two seats to one.

The cinema said staff will continue to wear face coverings and hand sanitising facilities will still be available.

“We encourage you to also wear them, especially while in smaller areas of the building or while in close contact with people that you do not usually mix with,” the spokesperson said.

“You can still remove it when eating or drinking. We shall also be retaining our retail area screens and continue to ask for payments by card - contactless is best - or smart device over cash payments."

The Luxe Cinema team, which said it will ease Covid-19 safety measures gradually after so-called Freedom Day. - Credit: Lorena Hodgson

The spokesperson added: “We are pleased that things are heading in the right direction but your comfort and confidence is so important to us.

“We have spent a lot of time and effort keeping you safe up to this point, and we will continue to do so for every guest - for every visit.”

The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech said it will ease Covid-19 safety measures gradually from July 19. - Credit: Luxe Cinema Wisbech

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor, Dr Nik Johnson, has urged residents to continue wearing face masks on public transport and in public spaces after ‘Freedom Day’.

His call comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops, public transport and other enclosed public spaces.

One shop that is also remaining cautious is Jak Hibs of Soham, who said “will still be taking precautions for the foreseeable future”.