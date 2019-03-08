Advanced search

Wisbech church in desperate need of funds for restoration works

PUBLISHED: 16:51 07 June 2019

Volunteers have been helping with the Rose Fair since 1963 by preparing a range of food for churchgoers whilst arranging flowers for the public to admire. Picture: ANGIE MANNING

Volunteers have been helping with the Rose Fair since 1963 by preparing a range of food for churchgoers whilst arranging flowers for the public to admire. Picture: ANGIE MANNING

A Wisbech church is staging their annual Rose Fair next month, and they desperately need your support.

Previous article from the Wisbech Standard, covering the annual Rose Fair. Picture: ANGIE MANNINGPrevious article from the Wisbech Standard, covering the annual Rose Fair. Picture: ANGIE MANNING

St Peter's Church requires its roof and some masonry to be restored to its former glory, whereby costs have spiked to nearly £250,000.

Plans to create space for a new kitchen, toilets and an art exhibition are also in the pipeline.

Already, there have been efforts to raise this amount and a grant from The Heritage Lottery Fund has been approved, if church users are able to match the grant total.

For the next three years, all profits from the Rose Fair will be ploughed into restoring the church ready for the 21st-century.

Volunteers have been helping with the Rose Fair since 1963 by preparing a range of food for churchgoers whilst arranging flowers for the public to admire.

The Rose Fair takes place between July 3-6, whereby bus services from Tesco on Cromwell Road will run every 40 minutes.

The church is seeking more volunteers to help carry out additional fundraising events as part of the restoration works.

If interested, please email stpeterspaulwisbech@gmail.com.

