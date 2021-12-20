Gallery
Crowds enjoy all on offer at town’s Christmas twilight market
- Credit: Ian Carter
From pastry-making demos to free wreath-making workshops, there was something for everyone at Wisbech’s Christmas twilight market.
The free Christmas market, organised by Wisbech Town Council, took place at Wisbech Market Place on Sunday December 19 from 4pm-9:30pm.
It was host to a range of workshops and entertainment for all ages such as Greek street food, prepare your own pizzas, home-made fudge and liquorice and a best Christmas outfit competition.
The youngest visitors also had the chance to meet Santa, receive a free gift and sit in his magical sleigh.
There was further entertainment during the evening with live performances from ‘beautiful snow dome performers.’
A spokesperson said: “It was a family fun Christmas event where visitors could get a few bites to eat, watch some spectacular live performances, make Christmas wreaths and have a look around lots of Christmassy stalls.”
The town will be holding another Christmas twilight market on Thursday (December 23).
