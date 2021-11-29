Gallery

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Large crowds gathered at Wisbech marketplace on Sunday (November 28) as the town lit up once again for Christmas.

After a virtual switch-on last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, residents got together from 3pm-6pm to get involved with this year’s celebrations.

The evening of entertainment started off with an opening performance from Elm Road school choir.

There was live music from singer Aaron Bolton, while the Nine Lives Theatre Company, LJ’s Dance Academy and The Angles also performed during the evening.

Residents of all ages were able to enjoy a Christmas fair and there was a surprise appearance on the night from the Mayor of Wisbech himself.

A spokesperson said: “A last minute cancellation of the llamas could have been a problem but thankfully Gorefield Alpacas saved the day.

“Another day saver was AER Electrical services who sorted the lights and electrics at the last minute!

“It was a great day."

