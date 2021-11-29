News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Gallery

Crowds watch as Wisbech lights up for Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:06 AM November 29, 2021
Updated: 11:08 AM November 29, 2021
Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Large crowds gathered at Wisbech marketplace on Sunday (November 28) as the town lit up once again for Christmas. 

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

After a virtual switch-on last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, residents got together from 3pm-6pm to get involved with this year’s celebrations. 

The evening of entertainment started off with an opening performance from Elm Road school choir. 

There was live music from singer Aaron Bolton, while the Nine Lives Theatre Company, LJ’s Dance Academy and The Angles also performed during the evening. 

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Residents of all ages were able to enjoy a Christmas fair and there was a surprise appearance on the night from the Mayor of Wisbech himself.

A spokesperson said: “A last minute cancellation of the llamas could have been a problem but thankfully Gorefield Alpacas saved the day. 

“Another day saver was AER Electrical services who sorted the lights and electrics at the last minute! 

Most Read

  1. 1 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  2. 2 New £566k convenience store opens creating 12 jobs
  3. 3 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  1. 4 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
  2. 5 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
  3. 6 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  4. 7 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
  5. 8 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council 
  6. 9 Clinical Diss left singing in the rain as Saints rue positive display
  7. 10 Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift

“It was a great day."

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28.

Wisbech turned on its Christmas lights this year during an evening of events on November 28. - Credit: Kim Taylor


Christmas
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This unique home located on South Brink on the outskirts of Wisbech, is currently up for sale with William H Brown

Gallery

Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Bloom and Wake Garage in Outwell is offering a £50 reward following an £80 fuel theft.

Cambs Live

Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drunk mother arrested after allegedly dropping child

Cambs Live

Drunk mother who allegedly dropped child under arrest 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon