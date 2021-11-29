Gallery
Crowds watch as Wisbech lights up for Christmas
- Credit: Kim Taylor
Large crowds gathered at Wisbech marketplace on Sunday (November 28) as the town lit up once again for Christmas.
After a virtual switch-on last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, residents got together from 3pm-6pm to get involved with this year’s celebrations.
The evening of entertainment started off with an opening performance from Elm Road school choir.
There was live music from singer Aaron Bolton, while the Nine Lives Theatre Company, LJ’s Dance Academy and The Angles also performed during the evening.
Residents of all ages were able to enjoy a Christmas fair and there was a surprise appearance on the night from the Mayor of Wisbech himself.
A spokesperson said: “A last minute cancellation of the llamas could have been a problem but thankfully Gorefield Alpacas saved the day.
“Another day saver was AER Electrical services who sorted the lights and electrics at the last minute!
Most Read
- 1 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’
- 2 New £566k convenience store opens creating 12 jobs
- 3 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
- 4 Family's tribute to 'much-loved' and 'fun-loving' A1198 crash victim
- 5 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
- 6 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
- 7 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
- 8 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council
- 9 Clinical Diss left singing in the rain as Saints rue positive display
- 10 Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift
“It was a great day."