Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

A dazzling display of festivities transformed Wisbech for the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Three hours of fun including fairground rides, stalls, free mince pies - and even donkey rides - were part of the event.

Wisbech was the first town to be lit up in Fenland on Sunday November 24.

Thousands braved the cold as they waited in the market place for the big countdown and switch on by mayor Michael Hill.

There was also a theatre display by Nine Lives Theatre Company with support of the Angles Theatre.

Father Christmas handed out sweets to children, while grown ups could tuck into a free mince pie donated by local supermarkets.

The event had been sponsored by local businesses who has donated in recent months to help make it extra special this year.

There were also games, mulled wine, crepes and a meet and greet with Marvel superhero Deadpool who left children star-struck.

