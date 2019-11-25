Advanced search

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

25 November, 2019 - 15:43
Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

A dazzling display of festivities transformed Wisbech for the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Three hours of fun including fairground rides, stalls, free mince pies - and even donkey rides - were part of the event.

Wisbech was the first town to be lit up in Fenland on Sunday November 24.

Thousands braved the cold as they waited in the market place for the big countdown and switch on by mayor Michael Hill.

There was also a theatre display by Nine Lives Theatre Company with support of the Angles Theatre.

