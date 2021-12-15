Visitors descended on Wisbech as the town's large-scale Christmas Fayre returned after two years away. - Credit: FDC

Wisbech was bustling once more in the run-up to Christmas as its annual fayre returned to the pleasure of many.

From live entertainment to escape rooms, residents and visitors descended on the town centre to be greeted by at least 80 market stalls on Sunday, December 12.

The Christmas Fayre, which held an alternative event last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, returned as a large-scale event for the first time in two years.

Visitors descended on Wisbech as the town's large-scale Christmas Fayre returned after two years away. - Credit: FDC

“This year’s event went extremely well,” Terry Jordan, clerk to Wisbech Town Council and chairman of the Wisbech Christmas Fayre committee, said.

“The whole town was busy, not just for the duration of the fayre, but all day.

Visitors descended on Wisbech as the town's large-scale Christmas Fayre returned after two years away. - Credit: FDC

Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Andrew Lynn, at the town's Christmas Fayre. - Credit: FDC

“I think there were 80+ market stalls, which was great to see; people were pleasant and having an enjoyable time.

“We had five hours of entertainment and it was great to see people enjoying themselves, but also helping the local economy.”