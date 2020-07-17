Advanced search

‘Sofa surfing’ councillor finds temporary refuge in a castle during the lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 17 July 2020

Cllr, Dave Topgood at the General Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Cllr, Dave Topgood at the General Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A Wisbech councillor has been ‘sofa surfing’ during the coronavirus lockdown, often staying overnight at Wisbech Castle where he is a voluntary caretaker.

These are the 12 either sitting councillors or new candidates standing for Fenland District Council in May and all 12 have been returned unopposed. They are from top left to right: Anne Hay, Maureen Davis, Peter Murphy and Dave Topgood. Middle row from left: Dave Connor, Kay Mayor, Chris Boden and Ian Benney. Bottom from left: Steve Tierney, Andrew Lyn, Dee Laws and David Mason. Picture; ARCHANTThese are the 12 either sitting councillors or new candidates standing for Fenland District Council in May and all 12 have been returned unopposed. They are from top left to right: Anne Hay, Maureen Davis, Peter Murphy and Dave Topgood. Middle row from left: Dave Connor, Kay Mayor, Chris Boden and Ian Benney. Bottom from left: Steve Tierney, Andrew Lyn, Dee Laws and David Mason. Picture; ARCHANT

Cllr Dave Topgood surrendered the tenancy of his housing association flat at the beginning of the year and, according to a council colleague, a subsequent move ‘fell through’.

Since then Cllr Topgood, who is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor, has effectively been of no fixed abode.

Wisbech town council leader Samantha Hoy said she was aware he had been “staying with friends” and there was no problem with him staying overnight at the castle.

“Yes, he has been staying with various people – where do you live?,” she said. “What upsets me is that even if he was living at the castle, he has saved hundreds and hundreds of hours by the work he voluntarily puts in there”

Cllr Hoy led the campaign to acquire the lease of the castle on behalf of the town council from Cambridgeshire County Council.

She said the town council had spent only a fraction of the money it might otherwise have needed had it not been for Cllr Topgood and other volunteers.

Cllr Steve Tierney, chairman of the castle committee, said Cllr Topgood had stored his belongings in his garage and now planned to move to a new address in August.

“Dave was given permission to stay at the castle as voluntary caretaker for security purposes,” he said. “Nothing has changed.

“Unfortunately, his move earlier in the year fell through and he has been staying with friends and at the castle.”

Cllr Hoy said the castle was not suitable for anything other than an occasional overnight stay as it had limited facilities and no shower or bath.

But the explanations have failed to satisfy opposition councillor Dave Patrick.

“During lockdown there would have been absolutely no reason for anyone to have to spend time staying at the castle,” he said.

“There were no functions or events where night cover was required and besides that a state-of-the-art security system is installed.”

He added: “The truth is that David Topgood has been given a grace and favour for some considerable time –and that is simply not acceptable.”

Cllr Topgood, who is yet to change his address on his statutory declaration of interests as a councillor, has not responded to phone calls for comment.

Wisbech town clerk Terry Jordan told Cllr Patrick: “I shall investigate the situation and inform you, at its conclusion, of the outcome.

“If I receive any contact from the local media regarding this matter, I shall respond along the lines that it would be inappropriate to comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

Cllr Topgood was elected unopposed to Fenland District Council last year for Staithe ward. As a district councillor he receives an annual allowance of £4,770 and an additional £1,637 a year for chairing the conduct committee.

