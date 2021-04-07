Residents chip in to help transform town landmark
Volunteers in a Fenland town are working hard to ensure one of its landmarks is ready to come back stronger as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.
Due to limited staff numbers during the pandemic, residents have chipped in at Wisbech Castle with jobs such as clearing rubbish, upkeeping its gardens and planting new flower beds.
It has been a welcome transformation for the Castle, which was said to be in a state of disrepair when Wisbech Town Council took it over from Cambridgeshire County Council in 2018.
Writing on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Wisbech Castle said: “We were tackling the large amount of repointing required on the castle walls.
“The top garden, which was very overgrown this time last year, has been transformed, with our paving going in around the cafe and in the top garden in April.
“The top garden, which was also full of poisonous plants, has been transformed into a wonderful area to sit and relax.”
One resident said “the transformation is incredible” while another believes the castle “could be the jewel in Wisbech’s crown” once work is complete.
Councillor Garry Tibbs took over as chairman of the Wisbech Castle working party last December after ex-chairman Cllr Steve Tierney stepped down.
It is hoped the Castle will reopen in May or June.