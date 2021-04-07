News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Residents chip in to help transform town landmark

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:46 AM April 7, 2021    Updated: 12:18 PM April 7, 2021
Wisbech Castle from above

Volunteers have been working hard to help transform Wisbech Castle ahead of reopening this summer. - Credit: Terry Harris

Volunteers in a Fenland town are working hard to ensure one of its landmarks is ready to come back stronger as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease. 

Due to limited staff numbers during the pandemic, residents have chipped in at Wisbech Castle with jobs such as clearing rubbish, upkeeping its gardens and planting new flower beds. 

It has been a welcome transformation for the Castle, which was said to be in a state of disrepair when Wisbech Town Council took it over from Cambridgeshire County Council in 2018. 

Writing on its Facebook page, a spokesperson for Wisbech Castle said: “We were tackling the large amount of repointing required on the castle walls.  

“The top garden, which was very overgrown this time last year, has been transformed, with our paving going in around the cafe and in the top garden in April. 

Wisbech Castle transformation during Covid

The grounds of Wisbech Castle, which have been improved during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Facebook/Wisbech Castle

“The top garden, which was also full of poisonous plants, has been transformed into a wonderful area to sit and relax.” 

One resident said “the transformation is incredible” while another believes the castle “could be the jewel in Wisbech’s crown” once work is complete. 

Wisbech Castle transformation work during Covid

A raised flower bed installed at Wisbech Castle as part of its transformation work. - Credit: Facebook/Wisbech Castle

Councillor Garry Tibbs took over as chairman of the Wisbech Castle working party last December after ex-chairman Cllr Steve Tierney stepped down. 

It is hoped the Castle will reopen in May or June.

Wisbech Castle renovation work

Paving will also be installed on the grounds of Wisbech Castle as part of the repair work. - Credit: Facebook/Wisbech Castle

