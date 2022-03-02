"Bookings have picked up dramatically" the town council that runs Wisbech Castle - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

Wisbech Castle says they have “a full book” of weddings and other events planned for the coming year.

The castle, owned by the county council and leased to Wisbech Town Council, was hit last year by the pandemic and staged only a handful of events.

But it says in 2022 things are looking up.

“There's a lot going on,” says a post to their Facebook page.

“Bookings have picked up dramatically and we have a full book of weddings, celebrations, local groups, poets, ghosthunters, and much more throughout the rest of the year.”

The post added: “We are hoping to organise a few more open days now things are mostly back to normal.

“We could do more if we had more volunteers, so if any reader fancies getting involved, please do get in touch with Dave Topgood or Steve Tierney.

“What do we need? Gardeners, cleaners, handymen (handy-people), and general volunteers to help with events, stewarding and the like.

“Volunteers can give as much or as little as they time as they are able and it's all welcome.”