Wisbech Castle's road to recovery is successful, and now, it's buzzing following transformation

PUBLISHED: 12:21 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 05 July 2019

Before and after the Wisbech Castle gardens transformation. Pictures: DAVID TOPGOOD PHOTOGRAPHY/ROGER RAWSON

Archant

Wisbech Castle is going from strength to strength, and now, they have received some new visitors.

Cllr Andrew Lynn modelling a beesuit at Wisbech Castle. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH CASTLECllr Andrew Lynn modelling a beesuit at Wisbech Castle. Picture: FACEBOOK/WISBECH CASTLE

Since its transformation last year, the town attraction has installed bees in preparation to welcome the British Black Bee, after agreeing to begin a conservation project to protect the endangered species.

Three new hives have been implemented, as well as organising a new beekeeper's club for adults and children.

Cllr Steve Tierney, former mayor of Wisbech, said: "I think it's a great thing to teach kids how to conserve bees and how we can keep the world cleaner and safer.

"We were originally told it was going to a cost hundreds of thousands of pounds (upgrade plans), but we've done it for less than £30,000 in total, mostly through the hard work of volunteers and very generous local businesses, so we're really pleased with what's been achieved."

The budget for the castle's transformation has been reduced from £35,000 to £25,000, with the aim of making some profit despite the attraction being voluntarily ran.

After making major improvements, there has been a significant rise in interest, enabling more activities for families and friends to participate in.

"The visitor interest is great," Cllr Tierney said.

"We're always taking tours and there's a lot of interest in the place.

"Local groups are starting to use it; we've got an art exhibition which is going to be on show here for the next month.

"We work with anyone who wants to come and use the space in a positive, constructive or educational way, so where possible, we do it for nothing.

"If we've got to charge, then we try and make it very reasonable."

The castle is open throughout the town's Rose Fair event, and there seems to be a bright future ahead.

"What it needs is conservation and preservation and for people to use it and enjoy it as a wonderful part of the heart of the town," Cllr Tierney added.

"The key to me is getting loads of use and that people love it, local groups and organisations can come and get a benefit of it and we can do it all without it costing the taxpayer a lot of money."

