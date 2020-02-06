Poem about 'moronic vandals' who killed 10,000 rare bees at Wisbech Castle
PUBLISHED: 10:01 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 06 February 2020
Archant
One of our readers, Mark Huskinson, has penned a poem about the killing of 10,000 rare bees at Wisbech Castle
BEES
Bet you're really proud and pleased with yourselves,
Even bragging perhaps because it made the news.
Ever reflected that education is a wonderful thing?
Shame all that effort was wasted on you.
Bet your actions will come back to haunt you.
Even mindless deeds can have a sting in their tail.
Ever been aware that bees have purpose in life?
Shame your ignorance may land you in jail.
Blatant acts of moronic vandalism
Even worse you've no explanation or reason why.
Ever considered the fine art of thinking?
Shame it would cause your brain cell to fry.
Brain dead, dysfunctional wasters,
Even a bee is cerebrally higher.
Ever comprehended the concept of conscience?
Shame your closed mind won't let you to enquire.