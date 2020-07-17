Advanced search

Care home residents surprise key workers who look after them with thank-you party

PUBLISHED: 13:16 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 17 July 2020

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic.

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSEResidents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

Helping residents Skype their family in Australia and coming up with creative ways of keeping residents entertained are just two of the ways that staff members are helping residents.

As a way of thanking them, care home manager Maxine Bain worked with residents and a few select members of her team to arrange for a surprise party to be thrown in mid-June for her RCH Rock Stars.

She says the party was a way to thank and show appreciation for everyone who works in the residential dementia and nursing care home.

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Care home team resident Tony is pictured with her thank you letter. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSEResidents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Care home team resident Tony is pictured with her thank you letter. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

During the week leading up to the party, a series of events were held within the home, while its residents were eager to also show their appreciation and wrote their own special messages for staff.

Heather, who is a resident, wrote: “They are always very cheerful in the morning. They bring me lovely cooked breakfasts. The word carer doesn’t come in to it, they are my family.

Another resident, Tony, said: “The carers are brilliant; nothing is too much trouble.”

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Care home team leader Kerry is pictured with her thank you letter. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSEResidents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Care home team leader Kerry is pictured with her thank you letter. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

Maxine said the party idea came about because “Throughout the pandemic, everyone has gone above and beyond to ensure the residents at Orchard remained safe, and we wanted to celebrate the wonderful achievements of the team.

“Both our residents and staff thoroughly enjoyed every moment, and it was an absolute delight and privilege to be part of such a wonderful event”.

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Care home resident Heather is pictured with her thank you letter. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSEResidents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Care home resident Heather is pictured with her thank you letter. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

The care home’s week of celebrations ended with a garden party (with appropriate social distancing) where games played included a surprise raffle, music and an opportunity to throw a custard pie or wet sponge.

As a final thank you, everyone was gifted a personalised wooden heart keyring saying ‘thank you for being a keyworker during Covid-19 2020’.

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSEResidents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSEResidents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSEResidents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech threw a surprise party to thank the nurses and key workers who have been looking after them during the pandemic. Picture: ORCHARD HOUSE

