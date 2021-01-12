Published: 10:28 AM January 12, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM January 12, 2021

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech were the first to be given the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning. - Credit: ORCHARD HOUSE CARE HOME

Residents at Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech were the first to be given the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

By the end of the week, the Wisbech Primary Care Network (PCN) aims to have vaccinated residents in all nine care homes in the town.

The Wisbech PCN team has been working with other parts of the NHS and the Local Authority to be able to offer the vaccine.

Dr Mandeep Sira, GP at the North Brink Practice and clinical director of Wisbech PCN, said: "Staff across all four practices in Wisbech PCN are working hard to support the Covid-19 vaccine roll out.

“We started vaccinating patients above the age of 80 two weeks ago, and now we have started vaccinations in care homes.

You may also want to watch:

“It is important that we vaccinate our elderly population and those who are most vulnerable as a priority, to give them protection against the virus.

“We are also continuing to deliver vaccinations to those in the key priority groups, so if you are invited to book an appointment, we would urge you to take up this opportunity.

“Please do not call the GP practice to book; we are contacting eligible groups and inviting them to book appointments.

“Please be assured that GP practices will remain open for patients and if you have any medical concerns you should contact us or NHS 111 as usual.”

Maxine Bain, home manager at Orchard House Care Home, said: "We are delighted that vaccinations for our staff and residents have begun.

"We know how awful COVID-19 is and how important the vaccine is – it means we can protect our residents and staff and reassure their loved ones that they are safe.”

Dr Gary Howsam, chairman of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: "GPs have been working incredibly hard this winter, especially over the Christmas and New Year period, to see and treat patients, and to get ready for delivering the Covid-19 vaccine to care homes.

"General Practice is very experienced in delivering vaccinations, and I would urge everyone who is offered the vaccine to have it to help protect them from Covid-19.

“Staff across the NHS are working to roll-out the vaccine as quickly as possible to patients who are most at risk of the virus, with hospital hubs already delivering the vaccine to people over the age of 80.

“The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have the vaccine. Patients will be contacted and invited for vaccination – it's important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.”

More Cambridgeshire GP practices are expected to be able to offer the vaccine to care homes in their areas in the next few weeks.