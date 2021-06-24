Published: 5:10 PM June 24, 2021

Talented seamstress Rena Lowen celebrated her 100th birthday at Dove Court care home in Wisbech. - Credit: Healthcare Management Solutions

A talented seamstress who produced clothing that “could have graced the pages of Vogue” has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Rena Lowen celebrated with cake and cream at her bedside, which was decorated with a 100th birthday banner at Dove Court care home.

Residents at the Wisbech home celebrated with a karaoke, recreating a good old fashioned knees up with some of Rena’s favourite old time classic pub songs.

Rena, who was born in Lancashire, was a typist by day and talented seamstress by night.

Nicole Thompson, care home manager, said: “Rena was a typist and a very clever seamstress who made all her own clothes.

“Nowadays, what she produced would be in Vogue – it was very posh and elegant. She probably could have made a career of it.”

Nicole says the care home staff “still buy her really pretty things” to reflect her taste.

However, her secret to a long and happy life is not just about her love of sewing and fine clothing, but generally leading an active lifestyle.

Nicole said: “Rena was always on the go so keeping active is her secret – as well as gardening.

“We’ve got some pictures in her life’s history folder of her garden at home and it’s stunning – and she did it all herself.”

Music is also a passion of Rena’s and Nicole says: “Rena had a lovely day on her birthday with some of her favourite music.

“She loves old-fashioned pub songs – like the old knees up things – as soon as that comes on, she just beams.

“She will have a great big grin on her face and she starts singing them – her voice doesn’t come out, but she’s mouthing the words.

She added: “It is so nice to see the residents enjoying themselves on special days like 100th birthdays.”

